NEW YORK — Nearly eight in 10 Americans feel confident in their investing knowledge, but a new survey suggests they still have a lot to learn. A poll of 2,001 U.S. residents found that while people’s confidence in investing differed based on their household income, many had the same knowledge gaps regardless of their earnings. Eighty-two percent of those with an annual income over $150,000 felt certain of their investing smarts, compared to only 34 percent of those making under $30,000.

