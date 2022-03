Metaverse is either a digital copy of the physical reality or a fantastical world in a digital form with its own attributes and backgrounds. Many fashion and pop culture brands are creating their metaverses with celebrities’ avatars and inviting the fans to create their own avatars, and dress them with the brand’s digital wearables. Metaverses have been used by many game developers to create a unique game environment. NFTs have a certain value outside the game and can be transferred on the blockchain to any user who is willing to buy them.

