Europe

Russia begins evacuating diplomatic staff from Ukraine

 4 days ago
© Associated Press/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Russia on Wednesday began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv as Ukraine braces for a possible attack from Moscow, according to multiple news reports.

Russian state news agency Tass reported that the employees in all Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine had begun to be evacuated.

In addition to Russia’s Kyiv embassy, it has consulates general in Kharkov, Odessa and Lvov, Tass also said.

The Russian flag was down at the embassy and police surrounded the building by Wednesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov also called for a national state of emergency. If that move is approved by the country's parliament, regional authorities would have the power to decide what measures apply, including security policies, traffic restrictions, document checks and other potential policies, the AP added.

At the same time, Ukraine encouraged its citizens to leave Russia as hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the crisis dwindled after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent earlier this week.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has called upon the country's allies to step up against Russia and "impose more sanctions" in response to the escalating tensions.

"First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them. Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now," Kuleba tweeted.

President Biden announced sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, and other countries including the United Kingdom and European Union as well as Australia, Canada and Japan have done so as well.

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Person
Oleksiy Danilov
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
