Russia begins evacuating diplomatic staff from Ukraine

© Associated Press/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Russia on Wednesday began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv as Ukraine braces for a possible attack from Moscow, according to multiple news reports.

Russian state news agency Tass reported that the employees in all Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine had begun to be evacuated.

In addition to Russia’s Kyiv embassy, it has consulates general in Kharkov, Odessa and Lvov, Tass also said.

The Russian flag was down at the embassy and police surrounded the building by Wednesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov also called for a national state of emergency. If that move is approved by the country's parliament, regional authorities would have the power to decide what measures apply, including security policies, traffic restrictions, document checks and other potential policies, the AP added.

At the same time, Ukraine encouraged its citizens to leave Russia as hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the crisis dwindled after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent earlier this week.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has called upon the country's allies to step up against Russia and "impose more sanctions" in response to the escalating tensions.

"First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them. Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now," Kuleba tweeted.

President Biden announced sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, and other countries including the United Kingdom and European Union as well as Australia, Canada and Japan have done so as well.