World's first octopus farm is raising ethical concerns about farming sentient creatures

The dairy industry is scared and with good reason. More and more people are hearing about the hidden cruelty involved in dairy farming, and dairy-free alternatives are filling the shelves – healthier, often cheaper substitutes that don’t require cows to be killed. It’s not an abstract dilemma: it’s easy to pick up the alternative carton now, so that is what people are increasingly doing.In last night’s Panorama, undercover footage showed dairy farmers kicking and hitting an injured cow, and striking it with a shovel. A worker violently pulled the tail of a fallen, exhausted cow. Then workers were shown...

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO