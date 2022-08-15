ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Write a Cover Letter That Gets You an Interview

By Entrepreneur Deals
Knowing how to write a cover letter can be a crucial component of the job-seeking process. A well-written cover letter can be your ticket to getting an interview for your dream job.

First, you want to grab attention. When writing a cover letter, elaborate on your most significant accomplishments from your resume in an engaging and personable way. Use this as an opportunity to bring your background to life and address why you are so interested in the position. While a resume is a more formal document, cover letters present the opportunity to highlight some of your biggest achievements while providing insight into your personality.

Cover letters can also serve as a multipurpose tool you can pull from for other hiring-process steps. Your cover letter should already have some of the highlights of your career experience, so feel free to pull bits and pieces from it for drafting introductory emails or connection requests on LinkedIn.

A few simple details can positively impact the strength of your cover letter. And once you have your cover letter draft ready, sites like ZipRecruiter can help you find your next great opportunity. Follow these tips to learn how to write a cover letter that supplements your resume and application while making it clear you're the best person for the job.

Do you research.

Learn as much as you can about the company and position you're applying to. You never know what helpful tidbits you may find, and this level of detail can be apparent to hiring managers. Analyze the job posting to gain even more insight to the role and what the company is looking for in an ideal candidate.

Catch their attention.

As mentioned earlier, you want your cover letter to stand out. Hiring managers review hundreds of resumes and cover letters daily.

You can help differentiate your cover letter from other applicants by creating an exciting hook to encourage the hiring manager to continue reading. For instance, you could mention how you learned about the position, talk about a mutual connection, or discuss what you love about the company. Use the introduction of your cover letter to pique their interest to keep them reading to learn more about you.

Keep it short.

Once you have their attention, try to be as clear and concise as you can. Your cover letter should highlight your most significant achievements and supplement your resume, not a narrative of the same information. A one-half to three-quarters of a page should be plenty of real estate for you to describe why you're the best person for the job.

Customize each cover letter.

If you've done your research, this tip should come naturally. Personalization is key when writing cover letters.

It's ok to have a rough template that you tweak to apply to multiple jobs efficiently. Still, any details you can include about the company, the position or why your experiences are the perfect fit for a role show that you put in the extra effort. You can also mention how your background can help the company's needs or something you like about the company.

If you're using ZipRecruiter , you can add your customized cover letter for each application you submit. The process is easy.

Include a call to action.

Wrap up your cover letter with a clear call to action. Thank the hiring manager for their time, and direct them to your email, portfolio, phone number, etc., to learn more about you and so you can further express why you're the best person for the job. And be sure to use the end of the cover letter to reiterate your excitement for the position.

Be seen.

You can help increase your chances by leveraging a job search site for even more visibility. ZipRecruiter is a popular all-in-one job search platform that simplifies the hiring process. It uses powerful AI technology to help match you with incredible jobs that may not have even been on your radar. It's popular among job seekers and hiring managers.

Once you apply these tips for crafting the perfect cover letter, you can feel confident knowing your job application is ready to enter the hiring process.

