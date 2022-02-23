ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

4 Trends in the Way Millennials Approach Healthcare

By Morris Panner
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gi46l_0eMqWc3h00

We’ve long known millennial preferences and consumer behaviors have diverged sharply from their Boomer and Gen-X predecessors. As this generation of 26- to 40-year-olds matures and increasingly uses more healthcare services, its disruptive force in healthcare is undeniable. For those in that industry, it’s important to understand these changing attitudes to provide the kind of services that meet and anticipate evolving needs. And for healthcare innovators, there has never been a better time to develop new ways of delivering and managing care.

Four major trends in the way millennials are approaching this subject:

1. Virtual care options are vital

Millennials came of age in a time of digital transformation, to the point now where nearly everything is in within the reach of a smartphone. It’s no surprise then that they want virtual options when it comes to healthcare, too — expect the ability to book appointments, refill prescriptions and review test results online rather than waiting for a call from a doctor. According to a survey from my own company, Ambra Health, 80% of millennials prefer easy online access to traditional medical records and scheduling.

Many also appreciate having a consultation or follow-up with caregivers via video chat rather than spending an entire morning dealing with office bureaucracy for what will likely amount to a 10-minute visit. Naturally, they realize that many aspects of care must be done in person, but are still likely to seek out providers who have established complementary virtual and online options.

Related: How Virtual Care Can Close Healthcare Disparities

2. Online access to providers and specialists

The days of having the same family doctor for decades seem to be over in our highly mobile society. Instead, millennials are increasingly fond of app-based services such as ZocDoc , through which they can search doctors by office location, availability, accepted insurance plans and other criteria. An appointment booking app like Teladoc makes it possible to see a doctor online at any time, day or night, provided that users are not particular about which doctor they’re seeing. This fits a more on-demand modern lifestyle, and is especially applicable when the need is to see a caregiver about a relatively simple or common condition.

Online reviews also play an important role in this generation’s healthcare decision making. When choosing a new primary care doctor or specialist, websites like Healthgrades provide ample reviews, allowing potential patients to learn a great deal about a medical professional ahead of time. A survey from PNC Healthcare showed that almost half of millennials and Gen-Xers check online reviews, compared to 40% of baby boomers and only 28% of seniors.

Related: Top 5 Healthcare Tech Trends Poised for Growth in 2022

3. Personable and personalized care

Millennials typically aren’t willing to tolerate a bad bedside manner. They tend to be more vocal about wanting providers who take the time to listen and show compassion, and who have an interest in both their mental and physical health. A Welltok survey showed that they are, in fact, overwhelmingly interested in such personalized and engaged healthcare experience, one where the caregiver knows more about their wellbeing interests, goals and motivations.

Aware of this trend, some providers have been proactively appealing to this need. For instance, Tia (Spanish for “aunt”) is a membership service directed at women that provides a collaborative healthcare team that focuses on a personally tailored approach, “from prevention to root-cause diagnosis to lifestyle-centric treatment.” The company also describes a commitment to inclusive care for transgender and non-binary people, whose health needs are often overlooked.

4. Expectation of pricing transparency

This generational group of 26- to 40-year-olds frequently reports being tired of the old, “See the doctor first, know the cost later” method of care. Instead, they are increasingly looking for providers willing to be transparent about the costs of visits and procedures up front. The previously mentioned PNC Healthcare survey also found that 41% of millennials were more inclined to request and receive estimates before undergoing treatment.

The industry has also been witness to an increase in insurance-free healthcare options that employ a monthly subscription model for access to providers and other benefits, an approach also known as direct primary care. One example is Mira , offering a $60-per-month plan for access to virtual primary care, lab tests, prescriptions and imaging referrals with no deductible and small co-pays.

Related: 5 Healthcare IT Trends Entrepreneurs Should Watch in 2022

As the first generation to grow up with digital transformation, millennials are not looking for their grandparents’ healthcare; they want services that fit a mobile lifestyle in which technology and automation play large roles. Paying attention to these trends will help the industry grow to better accommodate a group that’s making up an ever-larger share of its market.

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Digitization Will Continue To Accelerate These Five Healthcare Trends In 2022

The most significant healthcare trends are rarely a flash in the pan. Instead, healthcare innovation — with its significant risks, costs and regulations — can take years to come to fruition. The pandemic ushered in a new wave of innovation in the healthcare industry, accelerating the pace of several trends that had been many years in the making. Changing patient preferences and digitization have been key drivers for advancing these trends.
HEALTH SERVICES
Forbes

The Top Five Trends That Are Impacting Healthcare Right Now

Felix Huettenbach, CEO & Co-Founder of Sameday Health. Healthcare has undeniably seen some significant changes over the last few years — some of which we predicted, others we didn’t. The pandemic alone was enough to throw the entire world for a loop. But what are trends shaping the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: 4 ways Big Tech underestimated the healthcare system

Despite promises of revolutionizing healthcare, Big Tech companies are falling short, in part because of their underestimation of the U.S healthcare system, Sachin Jain, MD, president and CEO of SCAN Health Plan, wrote in Forbes Feb. 15. Here are the four ways Dr. Jain thinks Big Tech underestimated healthcare, causing...
HEALTH
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Entrepreneur

How To Build a Successful Empire And Flourish

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. For a startup, the ability to secure funds to cover costs, pay employees, and get rolling with new products and services can be the difference between survival and bankruptcy, but traditional avenues for capital aren’t always available to new companies.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Health Care#Family Doctor#Healthcare Services#Ambra Health#Zocdoc
HIT Consultant

Healthcare Is A Cyber Criminal’s Dream, But It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way

Healthcare is a cyber criminal’s dream. It presents the intersection of a data treasure trove, weak security posture, limited resources, complicated supply chain, and patient care delivery. When faced with having to pick a priority to optimize for, healthcare will, of course, always pick delivering healthcare. This means that when tradeoffs must be made and resources are limited immediate patient care is prioritized over anything else.
FDA
beckershospitalreview.com

5 ways to fight burnout in healthcare workers

The amount of burnout healthcare workers are experiencing is soaring, with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic piling on top of previous stressors. However, there are five ways health leaders and employers can support their staff, according to a Harvard Business Review report published Feb. 11. Create solutions to staff...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Entrepreneur

Open Source Startup Hasura Enters Unicorn Club

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. GraphQL developer platform Hasura has announced that it has secured $100 million in funding in a round led by Greenoaks with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures. The Series C round brings the...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Digital Twins: AI & ML Transforming the Fintech Landscape

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Award winning inventor and science fiction writer, Sir Arthur Clarke said, “Any sufficiently advanced technology is equivalent to magic”, and there could not have been a more apt description for fintech and the manner in which it is transforming human interaction and everyday life. The Central Bank of Brazil unveiled its immediate payment system, PIX, in November 2020, enabling instantaneous transfers and payments at any time of the day, at little or no cost to the end consumer. The ease with which PIX got incorporated into the marketplace, across delivery, e-commerce, and banking apps offering smooth and safe experience is what made it so appealing.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Why You (And Your Business) Need To Take The Metaverse Seriously

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. I don’t know if it’s a failure to understand the technology or a very basic resistance to change, but the same skepticism surrounding the advent of the internet in the 1990s seems to have enveloped the launch of the metaverse in the world we live in today. A young David Letterman in conversation with an even younger Bill Gates trying to understand why the world needs to be digitally connected is a startling reminder of how recently the internet came into being.
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Four Digital Marketing Trends Startups Should Take Note Of In 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. For businesses, every year brings with it a new set of challenges, different from the previous. As the founder and CEO of Boopin, one of the fastest-growing local and global digital media agencies in the UAE, here are my thoughts on the redefined business metrics that you should be working toward in 2022:
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

For The MENA Startup Ecosystem To Grow, A Regulatory Framework For SMEs To Become Creditworthy Is Needed

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. I began my career in entrepreneurship 13 years ago, and I have never looked back. I am passionate about building companies from the ground up, and seeing them grow to become sustainable businesses. Through my business ventures, I am supporting the growth of the startup market in the Middle East, and further developing the landscape by creating new jobs and an environment that nurtures future leaders. And for other business owners and leaders looking to do the same, raising funding and investment is paramount to their journey towards success.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy