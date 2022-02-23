ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AJ Styles WWE Contract Rumors; Pat McAfee, Eric Bischoff Talk Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

By Mike Chiari
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling. Styles Reportedly Gets Big Money, Perks in New WWE Deal. AJ Styles is reportedly sticking with WWE for the foreseeable future, and he'll receive significant compensation to do so. According to Fightful...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Sheds More Light on Cody Rhodes' Decision to Leave AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi officially left AEW back on Feb. 15. Updates regarding the pair's decision to leave the company have been sparse ever since. Neither has wanted to comment on the situation beyond their initial statements, Tony Khan hasn't said anything beyond the initial announcement of their departure, and despite numerous rumors of him going back to the WWE neither Rhodes nor Vince McMahon's promotion have made any sort of confirmation.
WWE
The Spun

WWE World Reacts To Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon Rumors

There’s a chance that Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon may be fighting in the near future. Per Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the schedule for Wrestlemania. This would be quite the match considering that McMahon is close to turning 77. Meanwhile,...
WWE
ComicBook

Cain Velasquez, Former UFC and WWE Star, Allegedly Involved in San Jose Shooting

Cain Velasquez, former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar, was allegedly involved in a shooting in San Jose this week according to NBC Bay Area. Police told the outlet that a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. Another man has since been arrested, though it's unclear if Velasquez was the victim, the shooter or a bystander. Stay tuned for further updates.
SAN JOSE, CA
Bleacher Report

WWE WrestleMania 38 Rumors on Vince McMahon vs. Pat Mcafee Match, Elias, Carmella

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW. Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon Program Set for WrestleMania?. This really depends on which version of which report you want to read, but it's looking increasingly like Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon are set for some sort of program at WrestleMania 38.
NFL
Bleacher Report

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Announces Divorce from Wife Jennifer McDaniel

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan confirmed he has divorced from his wife, Jennifer McDaniel. According to TMZ Sports, Hogan legally filed for divorce in October, with his marriage to McDaniel ending late last year. Hogan and McDaniel were married in December 2010 after getting engaged a year earlier. The...
WWE
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Carmella, Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks, Naomi Title Match Set for WWE WrestleMania 38

During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, the opponents for WWE women's tag team champions Queen Zelina and Carmella at WrestleMania 38 were revealed. The company announced that Zelina and Carmella will defend their titles against SmackDown superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi during the two-night event on April 2-3.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Finn Balor Defeats Damian Priest to Win U.S. Championship on WWE Raw

A new WWE United States champion was crowned during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw as Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to win the title. We have a NEW <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USChampion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USChampion</a>!!!!!!!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/FinnBalor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FinnBalor</a> has done it on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a>! <a href="https://t.co/ofUgGO3AiE">pic.twitter.com/ofUgGO3AiE</a>
WWE
Bleacher Report

AJ Styles to Face Edge at WWE WrestleMania 38 After Accepting Open Challenge on Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has found his opponent for WrestleMania 38. During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles accepted Edge's open challenge, setting up a highly anticipated dream match between two fan-favorite superstars who have never shared the ring in a one-on-one contest. After Styles accepted...
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE 2K22: Release Date, Cover Art and Details for nWo Special Edition

WWE 2K22's launch on March 11 signals the return of a sports juggernaut to the video game landscape. After more than two years out of the game and one skipped version of the series later, developer Visual Concepts is back for a release that bridges the gap between current and next-generation consoles.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Report: MLB, NBC Sports in Broadcast Contract Talks; League Seeking $100-150M

Major League Baseball and NBC Sports are in negotiations for the network to broadcast games in the 2022 season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. NBC reportedly would put the majority of the games on Peacock, with MLB "looking for a $100 million-$150 million total payout" for the broadcast rights.
MLB
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Sparks WWE Rumors With Instagram Post

Cody Rhodes is sparking some new speculation that he may be WWE-bound with a new post made to his Instagram account. As Wrestling Inc notes, Rhodes posted to his Instagram stories with the lyrics to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullets’ “Turn the Page” which reference a return to the road and stage.
WWE
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Owners 'Indicated a Willingness' to Miss a Month of Games amid CBA Talks

Major League Baseball and its team owners may be driving an even harder line in the sand with the MLB Players Association as the two sides continue negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement. According to multiple reports, representatives from MLB said the league is prepared to miss an entire...
NFL
Bleacher Report

UFC Fight Night 202 Results: Makhachev Beats Green via TKO in Main Event

Islam Makhachev was as dominant as usual in a first-round TKO win over Bobby Green to close out UFC Fight Night 202 from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday. Makhachev wasted no time in doing the best impression of his coach Khabib Nurmagomedov. After a few exchanges...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Cody Rhodes Teases It’s Time To “Turn The Page”, Pat McAfee Vs Vince McMahon Rumors

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
WWE
411mania.com

US Championship Changes Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor defeat Damian Priest to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. After the bout, Priest snapped and attacked Balor including throwing him into the announcer’s desk....
WWE
The Spun

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Announces His Divorce

WWE legend Hulk Hogan took to social media to confirm the rumors regarding his relationship with his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life,” the 2x WWE Hall of Famer announced on social media on Monday, via TMZ Sports.
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff On Cesaro Leaving WWE, Reason He Could Potentially Become Next ‘Shiny Object’ For AEW

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Cesaro leaving WWE, whether Cesaro should join AEW, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on Cesaro leaving WWE: “I don’t know Cesaro well enough, but we’ve interacted quite a bit socially when I was in WWE. He is just a classy guy and really a nice person to be around. Every time I saw him, he had a smile on his face backstage. I’m more interested in why did he never reach what everybody thinks his potential is in WWE? Is it because he couldn’t really excel on the mic? I don’t know, but I’d really be curious. I’m sure at some point in time down the road, we’ll be able to pick Bruce [Prichard]’s brain and be able to find out exactly what it is. Because he has all the goods, right? He has a great look, he’s great in the ring, he looks like a movie star. He could be in a James Bond movie. Just a great character. But there’s a reason why he never made it to the top, and I don’t know what that is. I’m curious to find out. Here’s another thing, 11 years in WWE. Cesaro has made a boatload of money. As fans, we’re talking about who should be on top and who deserves it – the fanbase’s favorite words, he deserves it. Well, you don’t deserve anything. You earn it based on any number of factors. But for whatever reason Cesaro didn’t make it to the top – he didn’t make world champion money, but he’s been making great money for 11 years.”
WWE
ComicBook

Edge Gets His WrestleMania 38 Opponent, Turns Heel

Edge closed out this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding to know who would accept his open challenge for WrestleMania 38. The answer turned out to be AJ Styles, prompting the "Rated-R Superstar" to admit this is a match they've both wanted for a long time. He then said he wanted the "bulldog" Styles that was a world champion, not the "tag team b—" that worked with Omos for most of the last year.
WWE

