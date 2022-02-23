ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiere Date Revealed

By Katie Campione
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The final episodes of “Ozark” are fast approaching. Netflix announced Wednesday that “Ozark Season 4 — Part 2” will debut on April 29. Along with the premiere date, the streamer also released the first teaser for the second half of the season. The clip...

