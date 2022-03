The New England Patriots have the No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. One of their top priorities is helping out franchise quarterback Mac Jones, who is coming off a solid rookie season in 2021. New England’s leading receiver in 2021 was Jakobi Meyers, who caught 88 passes for 866 yards and two touchdowns. The next best receiver on the team was Kendrick Bourne with 55 catches. During a recent press conference, NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah was asked who he believes the Patriots will target with their No. 21 overall pick.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO