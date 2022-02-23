Georgia Society of Professional Engineers announces engineer of the year

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Feb. 22, 2022, the Troup County Board of Commissioners announced the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers nominated County Engineer James Emery Jr., 2022 engineer of the year.

The Georgia Society of Professional Engineers’ ‘Engineer of the Year in Government’ awards licensed engineers who made numerous impactful contributions to the public welfare, engineering profession, or humankind.

The award is made possible through multiple Georgia engineering organizations that collaborate to honor engineers throughout the state.

Emery, the Director of Engineering and Development, is responsible for numerous county initiatives concerning engineering, road maintenance, and construction.

Noteworthy examples of his completed projects include the development of the Salem Road Bridge and the design and construction of the Pyne Road Park Mega Boat Ramp.

The award recognizes Emery’s exceptional public service in local government and his various contributions to Troup County.

Besides contributing to infrastructure development, Emery also serves on multiple committees, including the Governing Board of the ACF Stakeholders, the West Point Lake Advisory Council, the Georgia Water Planning Council, and more. Additionally, Emery is a founding member and the first president of the American Society of Civil Engineers South Metro Branch.

“The citizens of Troup County are very fortunate to have an engineer with the knowledge and

experience of James,” said Patrick Crews, Chairman of the Troup County Board of

Commissioners. “He provides great guidance to the Board of Commissioners, and he has served

the County for many years.”

