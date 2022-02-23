ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Georgia Society of Professional Engineers announces engineer of the year

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znuVD_0eMqUnhG00

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Feb. 22, 2022, the Troup County Board of Commissioners announced the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers nominated County Engineer James Emery Jr., 2022 engineer of the year.

The Georgia Society of Professional Engineers’ ‘Engineer of the Year in Government’ awards licensed engineers who made numerous impactful contributions to the public welfare, engineering profession, or humankind.

The award is made possible through multiple Georgia engineering organizations that collaborate to honor engineers throughout the state.

Emery, the Director of Engineering and Development, is responsible for numerous county initiatives concerning engineering, road maintenance, and construction.

Noteworthy examples of his completed projects include the development of the Salem Road Bridge and the design and construction of the Pyne Road Park Mega Boat Ramp.

The award recognizes Emery’s exceptional public service in local government and his various contributions to Troup County.

Besides contributing to infrastructure development, Emery also serves on multiple committees, including the Governing Board of the ACF Stakeholders, the West Point Lake Advisory Council, the Georgia Water Planning Council, and more. Additionally, Emery is a founding member and the first president of the American Society of Civil Engineers South Metro Branch.

“The citizens of Troup County are very fortunate to have an engineer with the knowledge and
experience of James,” said Patrick Crews, Chairman of the Troup County Board of
Commissioners. “He provides great guidance to the Board of Commissioners, and he has served
the County for many years.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Piedmont inviting public to participate in Community Health Survey

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Healthcare is currently studying the community health needs of the communities it serves and inviting everyone to participate in a survey to help asses those needs. “Piedmont exists to serve its communities and the Community Health Needs Assessment helps us to see the areas in which our resources can make […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia House of Representatives declares Feb. 23 ‘Ahmaud Arbery Day’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Feb. 2, 2022, the Georgia House of Representatives passed a resolution making Feb. 23 ‘Ahmaud Arbery Day.’ The resolution honors Ahmaud Arbery and encourages citizens to jog 2.3 miles annually to promote racial equality. The resolution noted that Arbery was “a compassionate and generous man; Mr. Arbery will long be remembered […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troup County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Troup County, GA
Government
County
Troup County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Troup County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

Andalusia Farm is America’s newest National Historic Landmark

Milledgeville, Ga, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Georgia College celebrates its second National Historic Landmark (NHL)—Andalusia Farm in Milledgeville, Georgia—home of American famed Author Mary “Flannery” O’Connor, ’45, a designation just announced this week by the National Park Service. Georgia’s Old Governor’s Mansion was the campus’ first NHL, receiving this recognition in 1973. This designation has been […]
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

What are the best high schools in Georgia?

ATLANTA (STACKER) – As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. More News from WRBL It’s a place […]
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
WRBL News 3

Flying Biscuit Café opening at Opelika’s Tiger Town

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Mouthwatering biscuits and southern comfort food are on the menu at the Flying Biscuit Café, set to open at Tiger Town by the end of summer.  The first café opened in 1993 on the east side of Atlanta and sold out of their signature biscuits by 11 AM that day. More […]
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
WRBL News 3

Best high schools in Alabama

(STACKER) – As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. It’s a place where students explore their interests, […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

The Columbus Museum highlights young activists

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The south is the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement, and the fight for equal rights played out right here in Columbus nearly 60 years ago. In the summer of 1961, Columbus youth stood up to fight against segregation. The Columbus History Museums’ newest exhibit, Journey Towards Justice, focuses on the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#West Point Lake#Uban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Alabama seeks to remove racist language from Constitution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have begun a process to remove racist language from the state’s 121-year-old Constitution. The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday voted 94-0 for the resolution that removes the lingering Jim Crow language. The resolution now moves to the Alabama Senate. If approved, it would go before voters in November. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County School District releases active COVID-19 cases report

COLUMBUS, Ga – (WRBL) – On Feb. 25, 2022, the Muscogee County School District released its weekly active COVID-19 active report for Feb. 21-25. The Muscogee County School District recently updated its data to provide current active COVID-19 cases to reflect only school related locations. The school district obtained the data from individual sources. The current […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

States with the most pothole complaints

(STACKER) – When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers. A January 2022 summary report from national transportation research nonprofit […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

Historic sites commemorating Black history in every state

(STACKER) – America is still making progress in celebrating the history and triumphs of Black people. In 2021, Tishaura Jones became the first Black woman elected as mayor of St. Louis, just as Kamala Harris was declared the first female vice president of the United States—and the first of Black and Asian ancestry to hold […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police launch security camera program for citizens, businesses

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is launching a free security camera registration program available to residents and business owners in the City of Auburn.  “APD’s Eagle Watch Program is modeled after other successful video surveillance partnership programs across the country. Those successes are measured in the number of crimes solved through the […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy