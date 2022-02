TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- House Bill 1217 requires that a pregnant woman must be informed that a coerced abortion is illegal prior to getting an abortion. Certain medical professionals must ask a pregnant woman if the abortion is coerced. If medical personnel believe the abortion is coerced they must offer women services. They also must provide a telephone and an alternative exit from the health care facility.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO