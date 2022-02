Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The Boohoo-owned fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing is venturing into secondhand trading with the launch of an online marketplace that allows users to sell used items from PrettyLittleThing and elsewhere later this year. Molly-Mae Hague, U.K. and EU creative director of PrettyLittleThing since last August, revealed in an interview with WWD that the marketplace will first exist in the form of an app.More from WWDBest Holiday 2018 and Cruise 2019 CampaignsPepsi Announces 'Art of Football' Capsule CollectionNasty Gal Resets Under Boohoo's Watch “We’ve been working on it now for over a year and I’ll be...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO