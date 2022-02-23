CROP Hunger Walk set for April 24

JANESVILLE

The annual Janesville Area CROP Hunger Walk returns to the streets with an in-person event April 24, according to a CROP Hunger Walk news release.

Organizers plan to raise $50,000 this year and will donate 25% of the total amount to ECHO. Remaining funds will help the Church World Service, a faith-based organization fighting hunger and poverty worldwide.

Walkers can choose between a 2.5K and 5K route that starts and ends at Cargill United Methodist Church. Staggered start times will be implemented to avoid large gatherings at the starting line, according to the release.

A breakfast meeting will be held for team captains at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St. Recruiting materials will be distributed. Team captains planning to attend the meeting should reserve a spot by calling 608-752-8117 or email cropjanesville@charter.net.

To sign up individually or as a team, visit crophungerwalk.org/janesvillewi.

For more information, contact event coordinator Kethy Holcombe at 608-752-8117, email janesvillecropwalk@charter.net or visit facebook.com/janesvilleareacrop.