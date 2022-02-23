ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

GoFundMe for Prince George child's family zooms past goal only hours after it was set up

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 4 days ago
DISPUTANTA — As a family comes to grips with the death of a five-year-old girl in an off-road vehicle crash Monday, a GoFundMe account set up to help with expenses roared past its original goal less than 24 hours after it was launched

The account for Emmy Claire Sweitzer's was created by Brandon Botts of Prince George County, and the Prince George Youth Wrestling Association. Botts set the fund up Tuesday afternoon, and by 8 p.m., it had raised more than $19,000 through more than 250 donations, ranging from $25 up to $500.

Wednesday morning, the total amount had soared to almost $31,000 and included 413 donations, including one for $1,000. The goal was pushed from its original $25,000 to $35,000.

"Prince George Youth Wrestling Association is devastated to hear about the tragic accident that involved Emmy Claire Sweitzer," Botts wrote on the account page. "We are raising money for the Sweitzer family, to help with medical bills, funeral costs, and to just get through the worst nightmare of any parent."

Emmy was killed late Monday afternoon when the utility terrain vehicle she was riding in crashed into a ditch at a residence in the 10700 block of Hines Road east of Disputanta. Prince George Police said the UTV was being driven by a relative of the child when it veered off the side and into the ditch.

Emergency personnel rushed the little girl to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center where she later died.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Police withheld the identity of the child out of respect for her family, a department spokesperson said. Her identity became known through sharing the GoFundMe account on social media.

Emmy was a student at West End Christian School in Hopewell. Her mother, Whitney Sweitzer, is a second-grade teacher there.

If you would like to donate to the account, click here.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

