WRAP exhibit, workshop set for April 23

JANESVILLE

The Janesville WRAP exhibit and workshop will be held Saturday, April 23, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.

Hosted by the Janesville Art League and L’Atelier Studio, the workshop is open to all area nonprofessional artists willing to participate in the judged exhibit and workshop.

Artist and judge Georgene Pomplun will lead the workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and give a presentation and an oil painting demonstration.

Pomplun will later present state and honorable mention awards to participating artists. State award winners will be invited to the Association of Wisconsin Artists Conference held during the summer in Wausau where they will be eligible to win monetary awards.

Artists must register by March 11. Participation costs $30 and artists can submit up to two pieces.

Entry forms are available at wiscartists.wild apricot.org under Janesville WRAP.

Artwork dropoff will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at Raven’s Wish Gallery and from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 21 at JPAC.

A free artists reception will be held before the workshop from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the performing arts center.

For more information, contact Arra Lasse at arralasse@gmail.com.