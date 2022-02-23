ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAP exhibit, workshop set for April 23

By Gazette staff
 4 days ago

JANESVILLE

The Janesville WRAP exhibit and workshop will be held Saturday, April 23, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.

Hosted by the Janesville Art League and L’Atelier Studio, the workshop is open to all area nonprofessional artists willing to participate in the judged exhibit and workshop.

Artist and judge Georgene Pomplun will lead the workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and give a presentation and an oil painting demonstration.

Pomplun will later present state and honorable mention awards to participating artists. State award winners will be invited to the Association of Wisconsin Artists Conference held during the summer in Wausau where they will be eligible to win monetary awards.

Artists must register by March 11. Participation costs $30 and artists can submit up to two pieces.

Entry forms are available at wiscartists.wild apricot.org under Janesville WRAP.

Artwork dropoff will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at Raven’s Wish Gallery and from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 21 at JPAC.

A free artists reception will be held before the workshop from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the performing arts center.

For more information, contact Arra Lasse at arralasse@gmail.com.

Janesville chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honors artist Richard Snyder

JANESVILLE The Janesville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution awarded the DAR Community Service Award to Richard Snyder at the group’s meeting Feb. 12. Snyder is also the Wisconsin Society DAR Community Service Award winner. The Community Service Award is presented in recognition of a person’s outstanding contribution to community service. Snyder is a custom...
Malamutes show off their strength at Janesville's Pooch Pull

JANESVILLE The chilly day Saturday was the perfect weather for the competitors at the annual Pooch Pull at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. The event was hosted by the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin, which drew about 31 of the dogs to pull as much weight as they could. Part of the proceeds went to the humane society. ...
ADRC offers virtual, in-person "Mind Over Matter" workshops

JANESVILLE “Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder” workshops will be offered online and in-person. Available for women ages 60 and older, participants will receive information and tools on how to control their bladder and bowel symptoms. Workshops will include group activities, at-home exercise and dietary changes. Virtual classes will be from 9:30 to 11:30...
