ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Revisiting preseason SWAGs

By Jeff Clark
CelticsBlog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re finishing up the NBA All Star break, the NBA trade deadline is behind us, and we have about a quarter of the season left to finish out. Seems like as good of a time as any to revisit my preseason SWAGs. Let’s just say that I wouldn’t...

www.celticsblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Warren Times Observer

Jackals hold preseason game

The Jamestown Jackals held a preseason basketball game Thursday against Kitchener-Waterloo at Cassadaga Valley (NY) Central School. Although the Jackals lost 113-111, it gave their staff and management a chance to scout the talent in anticipation of the season opener. “I’m excited for this team,” said head coach Raheem “Radio” Singleton. “We had two days of practice to get ready for this scrimmage against a team that already has their roster set. I’m proud of the fight in them. It really makes my job harder to have to let four of these guys go.” The Jackals begin their season on March 7 against the Cincinnati Warriors. The game will be played at Cassadaga Valley Central School gymnasium. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Bol Bol
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Dennis Schröder
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Reliever Joe Kelly Explains His Swag

Joe Kelly has only played three seasons for the Dodgers thus far. In those three years, the quirky Kelly quickly became a Dodgers fan favorite. The reliever explained his approach to the game, and the media that covers it, in an appearance on AM570’s Dodger Talk. “Baseball has a...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy