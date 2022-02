An Edwardsville robotics team is heading to state competition at Elgin Community College in Chicago next month. WormGear Warriors will be competing for its ninth time at state on Saturday, March 12. The team has also competed at the world championship, both times at St. Louis Union Station, according to the team's Outreach and Business Lead Veda Kommineni.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO