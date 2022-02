UPDATE (2/15): A motorcyclist died after crashing into a disabled car in the middle lane of US 54. El Paso police say 61-year-old Anthony Lightbourn died at the scene. The driver of the car that had become disabled was on the right shoulder attempting to warn drivers. Police say the crash happened at 11:30 a.m. The post Motorcyclist dies after crashing into disabled vehicle on U.S. 54 appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO