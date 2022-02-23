ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PASTOR’S CORNER

By Chuck Rudolph
In the old west, a drifter was known as a person who rode his horse anywhere it took him. He had no roots, and he would work for a few days here and there to buy supplies so he could go on down the trail again. He seemed to...

Alissa Rose

A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
The Post and Courier

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Perspective of happiness

I enjoy the writings of the late Norman Vincent Peale. His leadership in publishing Guideposts Magazine gave him national recognition. Recently I revisited his views about happiness: “I sometimes wonder if this obsession with being happy - of having things the way we want them--isn’t becoming a kind of American disease. The key to success in all human relationships is as simple as mastering the art of giving happiness.” This reinforces the truth that giving happiness is better than demanding it because we cannot give it without getting it back. “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed” (Proverbs 11:25b).
The Pioneer

Pastor's Pen: Saved-Released-Freedom

Columnist: Our acceptance of Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior 'releases' us from all past sins, no longer having to live under the shadows of condemnation. We are now responsible for this new 'freedom' provided for us.
Jesus
John
The Post and Courier

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: The royal law

A crucial biblical theme involves the commandment for us to love our neighbors as ourselves; we find this teaching in both Old and New Testaments. We also discover that this truth helps form the foundation of the law and prophets. In the book of James, the transgression of showing partiality to the rich over the poor faces strong condemnation. Our Lord calls us to live by a higher standard and not allow other influences to pull us down. “If you really fulfill the royal law according to the Scripture, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself,’ you are doing well” (James 2:8).
Tulsa World

Pastor’s corner: Five ways to reduce stress for our spiritual upkeep

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” -Philippians 4:4-7.
psychologytoday.com

How a Narcissist Destroys a Person From the Inside Out

A partner with narcissistic tendencies may not exhibit these qualities until the person trusts him or her. The narcissist continually invalidates the person's feelings. Eventually the person doubts most of what she feels and thinks. A narcissist distorts a person's empathy and introspectiveness, making her think they are character flaws...
