PASTOR’S CORNER

A crucial biblical theme involves the commandment for us to love our neighbors as ourselves; we find this teaching in both Old and New Testaments. We also discover that this truth helps form the foundation of the law and prophets. In the book of James, the transgression of showing partiality to the rich over the poor faces strong condemnation. Our Lord calls us to live by a higher standard and not allow other influences to pull us down. “If you really fulfill the royal law according to the Scripture, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself,’ you are doing well” (James 2:8).

