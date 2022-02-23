A Day in the Life of…Debbie Gibson

Debbie Sledge swears she never gets tired of talking about “We Are Family,” the glittering 1979 disco phenomenon that’s been played at countless weddings, bar mitzvahs, sporting events, political conventions, and social-justice rallies since, well, 1979. Kelly Clarkson has sung it. Eddie Murphy has sung it. Sponge Bob has (controversially) sung it. In 2017 the song was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or artistically significant.” Yet Debbie Sledge—one of the four founding members of gold-and-platinum-selling group Sister Sledge—says it’s joyfully impossible to move on from the track’s unfathomable legacy. “The song goes beyond us. It really does,” she says.

