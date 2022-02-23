ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquaplus has appointed a new CEO to divvy up game dev and business growth

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquaplus has appointed a new CEO in the hopes of divvying up their game development and business growth, the company announced. Since their beginnings, the company was run by...

