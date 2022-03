SAN ANGELO – The new Texas election integrity law has affected each of the 254 county election offices in Texas and Tom Green County is no exception. Tom Green County Elections Administrator Vona Hudson Thursday released details about voting by mail. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Friday, Feb. 18. The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail (the application must be in our office) is 2/18. Voters are not completing the application in its entirety, especially the ID information. We have to reject it and, at this point, there is not enough time to get it corrected via mail.…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO