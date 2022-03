Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas met almost 9 years ago while practicing law at the same Wall Street firm in New York City. When they weren’t burning the midnight oil, the pair would carve out space and time to chat about their passions and what they wanted to do in the future. They shared their goals and their wildest dreams, and it turned out, both of them envisioned a business model highlighting the same two things: coffee and connecting with their communities. Years later, in 2017 to be exact, the pair realized their dream with the Inglewood coffeehouse Sip & Sonder.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO