A new Fall Guys update is live on PC, PS4, and PS5 alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer Mediatonic has done to the game with the mid-season update. Most notably the update comes with a long-awaited feature or, more specifically, the ability to party-up regardless of the platform. In addition to this, a brand-new game mode dubbed Sweet Thieves is coming, and of course, there are plenty of bug fixes and general improvements.

