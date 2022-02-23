ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel finally details its 12th-gen P- and U-series chips for ultrabooks and foldables

By Rich Woods
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt CES this year, Intel’s focus was on chips for gaming laptops, but it did unveil the SKUs of its new 12th-gen P- and U-series processors, which are going to be in new ultrabooks, convertibles, foldables, and more. To be clear, things are changing in the world of Intel mobile...

www.xda-developers.com

