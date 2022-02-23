Intel finally details its 12th-gen P- and U-series chips for ultrabooks and foldables

Work more efficiently and for longer with the Acer Swift 5 & Swift 3 2022. These upgraded laptops feature 12th Gen Intel Core processors, stunning 14-inch touchscreen displays, and a 10-hour battery life. The Acer Swift 5 2022 is perfect for working on the go and looking sharp while doing so. With a 14.95 mm thickness, 16 GB memory, and up to 2 TB storage, this laptop is great for all-day working. It also boasts Windows Hello built into a fingerprint reader for convenient and secure logins. Additionally, its FHD MIPI webcam utilizes Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology for high-quality video feedback in low-light conditions. Meanwhile, AI Noise Reduction promotes crystal-clear communication. Finally, the new-and-improved Acer Swift 3 is also equipped with Acer’s TwinAir dual-fan cooling system. This provides a 65.8% improvement over the thermal performance of a single fan alone.
Comments / 0