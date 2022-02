By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three state senators announced plans to introduce a resolution to urge President Joe Biden to restart the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. The push comes as tensions continue to escalate between Ukraine and Russia and as gas prices skyrocket across the country. Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-35), Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) and Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said they hope this action will push Biden to take action toward energy independence. “The Keystone pipeline is critical to our national energy infrastructure, but it’s also very symbolic. It’s symbolic of whether or not we’re...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO