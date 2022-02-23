‘Lovely’ mum-of-two, 26, found dead at house as cops launch murder probe and shocked friends and neighbours pay tribute

TRIBUTES have poured in for a 'lovely' mum who was found dead at home - with cops launching a murder investigation.

Mum-of-two Charlotte Hibbert, 26, was tragically discovered by officers at the property in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, last Wednesday.

Charlotte Hibbert, 26, was found dead at the home last week and police launched a murder probe Credit: MEN Media

A man, in his 20s, was arrested following the murder probe Credit: MEN Media

Cops launched an investigation - and a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released on bail as enquiries continue, the force said.

Police were called to the property on Sparkford Avenue at around 1.10pm last Wednesday.

Emergency services raced to the scene - but sadly Miss Hibbert was pronounced dead.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that her next of kin have been informed.

Tributes have poured in from Charlotte's friends and family following the tragic news.

One friend wrote on Facebook: "Such sad news. Thinking of all

Charlotte Hibbert’s family and friends and your beautiful little

boys."

Another said: "Life is so cruel. Rest in peace Charlotte Hibbert."

One pal wrote: "RIP beautiful. I hope you can see how loved you are. A

whole community is heartbroken. This isn’t right."

Another said: "RIP Charlotte, such a lovely kind person, still can’t

believe the angels have taken you so young.

"You will be sadly missed, thinking of all the family at this sad time."

A neighbour said Miss Hibbert’s death had sent shockwaves through the community.

They said: "The police tactical aid unit has been there since Wednesday and the police have been guarding the house.

"The forensic team also came in a white van.

"It’s been a big shock. She is very well known and it’s just unbelievable.

"It’s heartbreaking and so, so sad."

In a previous statement, a spokesperson for GMP said: "Police were

called at around 1.10pm on 16 February to an address on Sparkford

Avenue, Manchester to a report of a woman having been found deceased.

"Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old woman was sadly

pronounced dead at the scene.

"A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since

been released on bail."