AT&T is the first mobile carrier to pull the plug on its 3G network. Other mobile carriers are expected to do the same later this year. 20 years ago, 3G was cutting edge technology but after two decades, people cannot rely on devices using the network to work. It goes beyond just old phones. Some medical devices, security systems and SOS devices in vehicles still rely on 3G networks.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO