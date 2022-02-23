ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows 11 bug leaves some user data on the disk after a full factory reset

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent discovery found that factory resetting Windows 11 leaves some data on the disk, which appears to be related to the OneDrive integration. The bug also appears on Windows 10 version 21H2, which leaves some user data unprotected on the disk after a full reset. The new bug...

