NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many states are dropping their mask mandates, experts say vaccines are what will truly get us out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, many Americans remain hesitant to get the shot, especially in certain parts of the country. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Wednesday, new research shows vaccine hesitancy is dropping much faster among Black Americans than white Americans. Jennifer Saunders was skeptical at first about getting the vaccine. “You know, as I’m sure everybody was because I really didn’t have a lot of research knowledge about it,” Saunders said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO