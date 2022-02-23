Meghan Markle news latest – Duchess’ top secret night out with Prince Harry and Eugenie drives royal fans WILD

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry were pictured on a secret night out with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack in LA last weekend.

The photos have got royal fans going crazy as it is is a rare occasion for the couple to be pictured with other royals since leaving the royal family.

Prince Harry has always had a close bond with Princess Eugenie and was recently spotted attending the Super Bowl alongside her.

In the photos of the foursome having dinner, published by TMZ, the group are dining out in Santa Barbara and Meghan can be seen throwing her head back in laughter.

Margot Robbie to invite Harry for dinner

Margot Robbie has revealed she backs pal Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties — and plans to invite him and Meghan to dinner in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood A-lister, who met Harry four years ago, said the couple "have their reasons" for walking away from HRH titles and starting a life in Canada, saying: "It something that is taken lightly."

Margot, 29, has said that she and her director husband cannot wait to catch with the royal couple in person, saying: "I have known Prince Harry for a while and he is a great guy.

"I know as much as anybody a big decision it is to move halfway across the world.

"I still miss London a lot had my reasons for moving they have their reasons for the decision.

'You can't prankcall royalty.

"It isn't something taken lightly. If they are going spend more time in LA, would love to have dinner with them."

Meghan & Harry enjoy dinner with Eugenie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen sharing a meal with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in Santa Barbara over the weekend, as TMZ shared snaps of the royal couples.

They were pictured dining inside a covered and heated outdoor patio in the local area, as they looked to be in high spirits and all were pictured laughing.

Meghan Markle wore an oversized white pantsuit, while Eugenie donned a stunning black sequin jumpsuit.

Larry David snaps up home next to Meg & Harry

Comedian Larry David, 74, snapped up a $5.7million four-bedroom, four and half bath Montecito home, just blocks away from Meghan and Harry's turf in Montecito.

The 2,858 square-foot Normandy-style home boasts an open beam ceiling, cozy fireplace, formal dining room, charming kitchen with a butler's pantry, with a patio and spacious garden with citrus trees.

David now joins several A-listers in the affluent community where homeowners include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and most notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Will King Charles find a way to remove Harry and Meghan for good?

For now, as Prince Charles and first in line to the throne, he poses little threat to to the Sussexes but perhaps that will change once he’s monarch.

It wasn’t clear who Harry and Meghan were alluding to in their interview when they spoke of racism, but were adamant it wasn’t the Queen.

Suggestions began to flood social media with Charles seeming a likely culprit.

With the likelihood of Charles having a long reign being slim, it may be that he would rather it was as smooth as possible.

If so, he may be happier with his youngest son remaining in the US.

Prince Harry's memoir and who's really excited about reading it

The golden era of the royal family seems to be long forgotten and though many are still fans of the Queen, do we care about Prince Harry's memoir?

The book, published by Penguin Random House, is set to be released this year.

A lot of the prince's life seems familiar to the public, but so much has happened that the Duke of Sussex wants to explain.

He and his wife, Meghan Markle, a successful actress in her own right, left the UK for the US in a bid to gain privacy from the press.

According to YouGov, though a quarter (25%) of Americans would be interested in reading the memoir compared to only 14% of Britons.

Prince Harry is lucky to have a cousin like Eugenie

Harry and Meghan began their relationship in 2016 in secret with only a select few that knew, including Princess Eugenie, Harry's first cousin.

Princess Eugenie, who appears relatively normal despite her father suffering from the inability to sweat, has been with the Sussexes since day one and remains close.

Princess Eugenie was with her cousin and his then girlfriend, Meghan Markle, along with her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank, on Halloween 2016 when Harry was told his secret was out.

Now, the cottage that remains the official UK residence for Harry and Meghan in the UK is where Eugenie lives with her family.

Princess Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She gave birth last year to a son, August.

How Harry tried to keep his legal fight a secret

The Mail on Sunday revealed that Prince Harry tried to keep the details of his legal battle a secret from the public, in which he tried to reinstate his police protection.

High Court documents show he fought for a far-reaching confidentiality order on the documents and witness statements surrounding his case against the Government.

However, the Home Office argued for transparency, saying “there must be a sufficiently good reason, in the wider public interest, to justify the departure from open justice that such an order involves”.

Both sides agreed that some papers would be made public, with the Home Office agreeing to carry out a ‘confidentiality exercise’ to determine what would be kept secret.

The revelations of this are a crushing blow to Harry as he has always implied he had always been willing to foot the bill.

Following this, royal author David McClure, tweeted: “Once more confusion about the accuracy of messages coming out of the Sussex camp. First Harry offers to pay, then when he visits the UK, he does not.”

Despite the royal family historically remaining seemingly neutral politically, Meghan does not shy away from important matters

Before her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appeared to favour the US Democratic party to the Republican party.

In favour of paid family leave and in opposition of the Gulf War, Meghan appears to have compassion for the many rather than the few.

Harry and Meghan have been vocal about their mistreatment at the hands of the royal family institution and what that has meant for their family.

In their bid to create a new start for their family, Harry and Meghan appear to be doing more to help the masses suggesting their political alliances many not lay with those currently in charge.

Harry also embroiled in litigation against the Home Office

Harry, 37, is also involved in litigation against the Home Office over his security arrangements when he is in the UK.

He is bringing a High Court challenge against a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

Harry wants to bring his son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet to visit from the US, but his lawyers say he and his family are "unable to return to his home" because it is too dangerous.

It follows an incident in London in the summer of 2021 when his security was compromised after his car was chased by paparazzi photographers as he left a

Harry launches libel action (continued...)

It follows an incident in London in the summer of 2021 when his security was compromised after his car was chased by paparazzi photographers as he left a charity event.

His wife, the Duchess of Sussex, previously brought a successful privacy claim against ANL over articles which reproduced parts of a "personal and private" handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan was awarded £1 nominal damages, along with an undisclosed sum which she donated to charity, after winning her case.

ANL was also ordered to issue a front-page apology and pay the duchess's legal costs.

An appeal by ANL was dismissed by senior judges in December last year.

A spokesperson for the duke said: "I can confirm the duke has filed a complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited."

Harry launches libel action against Daily Mail publisher

The Duke of Sussex has launched a High Court libel action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Court filings show Harry filed a claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) on Wednesday afternoon.

It is understood the claim relates to an article published by The Mail On Sunday on Sunday February 20 relating to issues on his family's security, under the headline "Revealed: How Harry tried to keep his legal fight over bodyguards secret".

The duke is currently bringing privacy claims against News Group Newspapers, which publishes The Sun, and Mirror Group Newspapers, now Reach, which publishes The Mirror, over alleged phone hacking and unlawful information gathering.

Queen’s charity website promotes Harry’s firm

A leading Commonwealth charity which has the Queen as its patron is promoting the online coaching business that employs Prince Harry as its chief impact officer.

The coaching, by BetterUp, is described as “truly phenomenal” in testimony by one user on the website of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT). Prince Harry was previously president of the trust.

One branding expert said the endorsement was valuable publicity for the startup, which is now valued at $4.7bn (£3.5bn) and is described as “the largest mental health and coaching company in the world”.

Kate jokes she’s broody & has told William ‘let’s have another’ baby

Kate Middleton whizzed down a slide in Copenhagen on Tuesday - before joking she was "broody" for another baby.

The Duchess of Cambridge laughed as she pushed herself down the twirly slide at the Lego PlayLab in Denmark.

Emerging from the slide, the playful duchess said: "In the spirit of where I am, I had to do it."

The royal is on a whistle stop fact-finding trip to learn how Denmark has become a world leader in its approach to early childhood development.

And after chatting to parents with their babies at Copenhagen's Children's Museum, she confessed: "It makes me very broody.

"William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'let's have another one'."

Meg & Harry to be ‘part of’ slimmed-down monarchy

A royal commentator has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to have a “part” in Prince Charles’s new plans for a slimmed-down monarchy.

Royal correspondent Christine Ross has since claimed the Prince of Wales would want his son and Meghan to be present at the Buckingham Palace balcony picture, when he becomes King.

Speaking on Us Weekly’s Royally Us, Ms Ross said: “I don’t think it’s going to be about family rifts as much as it’s going to be about the future of the monarchy.

Queen's stinging remark to Duchess

The Queen made a stinging remark about Kate Middleton's jet-set lifestyle before she married William, a royal writer once claimed.

In her 2010 book William and Harry, royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote: "If she was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique. Kate was there so often the press dubbed her ‘Queen of Mustique’, a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret.

"Britain was now in a recession and such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable to the Queen. While the rest of the world speculated that an engagement was on the horizon for William and Kate, the Queen believed an announcement should be postponed until Kate was settled in a career."

In the book, Katie quoted a source who said: "It is Her Majesty’s opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William’s consort, then she needs a proper job. Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be Queen."

Prince Charles continues royal duties

As the Queen self isolates with 'cold-like' Covid symptoms, Prince Charles has stepped up and is continuing royal duties - with a visit to Hereford Cathedral.

During his visit the Duke discussed the history of the 11th-century building with Hereford Cathedral archivist Elizabeth Semper O'Keefe and librarian Rosemary Firman.

He was seen discussing potential works within the Cathedral Nave with Glyn Morgan of the Perpetual Trust and Cathedral Architect Robert Kilgour.

Prince Charles, 73, emerged from isolation on Friday, but is the second time Charles, who is triple jabbed, tested positive for Covid after contracting the virus in March 2020.

Queen canceled yesterday's planned engagements

THE Queen has cancelled her planned engagements yesterday as she continues to recover from Covid.

Her Majesty, 95, is still experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" after being diagnosed on Sunday.

The Palace confirmed she had chosen to cancel her virtual engagements while she isolates at Windsor Castle.

But the Queen will continue with "light duties" such as paperwork.

It is understood further engagements planned for the coming week will be decided nearer the time.

Jubilee holiday hack

Brits can enjoy nine consecutive days off work using just three days of annual leave - all thanks to the Queen.

Her Majesty's four-day Bank Holiday Weekend bonanza means booking a select few days in June can land you an extended summer break.

To take advantage of the royally good deal, simply request May 30, 31 and June 1 off.

This Monday to Wednesday block follows a normal weekend and runs into the Queen's four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration.

It means those lucky enough to secure the time off will be out of the office from Saturday, May 28, until Monday, June 6.

Of course this only works for traditional Monday to Friday staff not contracted to work on Bank Holidays.

But for those eligible, it's certainly worth a shot - but be quick as it's less than 100 days away.

But for those eligible, it's certainly worth a shot - but be quick as it's less than 100 days away.

Meghan had 'disastrous' secret night out with Eugenie

We've all had a night out that was set to be a great one that didn't quite go to plan...

After four months of dating in relative secret, the press crashed a night out the royal couple were having with Harry's cousin, Eugenie.

In November 2016, it was leaked that the American actress and everyone's favourite royal bad boy were dating.

Despite using Halloween to their advantage so they could enjoy themselves in disguise, Prince Harry received a call telling them they'd been outed.

He was told that the press knew of their relationship and it would be announced the following day.

Meghan Markle recalled the day and the call that changed their lives forever.

William left red faced after a surprise from Diana

Prince William recalled how he was left red-faced as a teenager when Diana gathered his favourite supermodels to say hello to him.

The duke was wracked with embarrassment, because he had pictures of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington on his wall.

Speaking on the ITV documentary Diana, Our Mother in 2017 he said: “She organised, when I came home from school to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs.

“I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall.

“And I went bright red and didn’t quite know what to say and sort of fumbled. I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up. I was utterly sort of awestruck.

“But that was a very funny memory that’s lived with me forever about her loving and embarrassing and being, sort of, the joker.”

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview dress goes on display

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah created shock waves through the country when it landed on our screens.

Now a version of the black and white silk dress which was worn by the Duchess during the interview is now on display in Bath's Fashion Museum.

The dress is featured within their 2021 'Dress of the Year' section.

Visitors to the Fashion Museum are able to view the famous dress for themselves as it is the final item in the headline exhibition 'A History of Fashion in 100 Objects'.