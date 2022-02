For highly religious teens, being faithful involves more than praying often and attending church. It also entails being a good person and honoring God in all that you do. “If you believe that God is watching you and evaluating whether you go to heaven, you’re going to try to be a conscientious, cooperative kid in all domains of your life,” said Ilana Horwitz, author of the new book, “God, Grades and Graduation: Religion’s Surprising Impact on Academic Success.”

