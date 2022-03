If you’re wondering what March will bring you this year, look no further. Your horoscope can tell you pretty much everything you need to know. March starts off in dreamy Pisces season and ends in impulsive Aries season, so you might be feeling all the feelings this month. The start of Aries season is also the beginning of a new astrological year, so if you missed out on New Year’s goals, it’s not too late to set the tone for the rest of 2022 now.

