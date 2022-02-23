ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental health crisis helpline raises privacy concerns after sharing data with artificial intelligence company

Cover picture for the articleCrisis Text Line, a mental health crisis helpline partnered with Rutgers, was found to be monetizing anonymized conversation data from their helpline by sharing it with an artificial intelligence company, according to an article from Politico. The helpline works to aid those in a mental health crisis by seeking...

