WACO, Texas — Remy Martin’s streak of missed Kansas basketball games ended Saturday during the Jayhawks’ 80-70 loss at Baylor. The super-senior guard, who has been slowed by a knee injury, appeared to be moving well through warmups, as his head coach said on a pregame show that he would be a game-time decision. Martin kept showing off his burst, at one point even throwing down an alley-oop dunk, as coach Bill Self noted it was unclear how much Martin might play. And what followed, after Martin entered the game with 12:22 left in the first half, was a bit more than 11 minutes on the floor against the Bears.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO