NASCAR season is heating up, folks. It’s heating up for a lot of the drivers, too as there was a bit of a wild moment on Sunday where Hendricks Motorsports teammates collided during the Auto Club 400. Indeed, the two stars involved were Kyle Larson, who won the race, and his teammate Chase Elliott. At the moment, Larson was attempting to pass the leader Joey Logano. However, in the process, he accidentally “pinched” Elliott that took his teammate out of the equation for the victory. Larson said that he “had no clue” that he nearly ran his teammate Chase Elliot into the wall.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO