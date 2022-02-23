ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Police ID 37-Year-Old Man Found Dead Near Freeway Ramp in Mountain View

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYx0Q_0eMq2zQv00
San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Police Tuesday publicly identified the 37-year-old man found dead near a freeway off-ramp in Mountain View.

The California Highway Patrol received a 911 call just after 5 p.m. Feb. 13 regarding a possibly dead person just off the roadway on southbound Interstate 805 at the 43rd Street off-ramp, said SDPD Lt. Andra Brown.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Abram Santos, of San Diego, face down in the brush. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information or information on events leading up to Santos’ death.

Anyone with information regarding his death is encouraged to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Authorities Seek Public’s Help to ID Man Fatally Struck on I-805 in Mission Valley

Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle last month while trying to run across a Mission Valley freeway. The pedestrian, who appeared to be in his early 20s, was hit on Interstate 805 near I-8 on Jan. 12, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died in a hospital six days later.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Chula Vista Police: Woman Kills Aunt, 52, During Argument Over Housework

A woman was behind bars Monday on suspicion of killing her aunt during an argument over housework at the victim’s South Bay home, authorities reported. Patrol officers conducting a welfare check on 52-year-old Leticia Hernandez, whose family had been unable to contact her for more than 24 hours, found her dead underneath a pile of clothing in her bedroom in the 100 block of East Prospect Street in Chula Vista shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Suspect Sought in Weekend Assaults on Woman, Good Samaritan in Vista

Authorities asked the public Monday to keep an eye out for an ex-convict who allegedly beat his girlfriend in Vista, then attacked a witness who came to her aid. The good Samaritan saw 34-year-old Ulysses Ramos allegedly attacking the woman outside a home in the 100 block of West Indian Rock Road in Vista shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Fireplace Flames Spread Throughout Residence in Pacific Beach

Flames that spread from a fireplace damaged a Pacific Beach condominium shortly after daybreak Monday, causing an estimated $140,000 in losses, authorities said. The non-injury blaze erupted on the top floor of a three-story residential complex in the 1700 block of Missouri Street about 6:50 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#California Highway Patrol#Freeway#Crime Stoppers#Sdpd
Times of San Diego

Two Men Unhurt After Shooting in Hillcrest Alley

Two men standing in a Hillcrest alley were shot at early Saturday by a gunman who stepped out of a vehicle and opened fire, police said. The men were in the alley near University and 10th avenues at 2:33 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle pulled up behind them and someone got out and fired three shots, according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Have You Seen Wendy Gutierrez and Her 6-Year-Old Daughter, Jolyn?

Authorities asked the public Friday for help in finding a 6-year-old Spring Valley girl allegedly abducted this week by her mother, who does not have legal custody of her. School staffers saw Kempton Elementary School pupil Jolyn Gutierrez walking away from the campus near Jamacha Boulevard and state Route 125 with 45-year-old Wendy Gutierrez early Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Drivers Arrested At Chula Vista Sobriety Checkpoint

Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint, police said Saturday. Of 1,898 vehicles passing through the checkpoint in the 1000 block of Third Avenue between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, 789 were screened and three drivers were given field sobriety tests, said Officer Oscar Miranda of the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Jailed Suspect Likely to be Charged with Murder After Victim Dies of Stab Wounds

A man wounded in a stabbing in Talmadge last weekend died in a hospital Thursday, leaving a suspect jailed in connection with the attack facing a likely murder charge. Patrol officers responded to a report of an assault shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim in his car in an alley in the 4500 block of Altadena Avenue, bleeding from stab wounds to his chest and lower body, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Pendleton Marine First to Scene, Provides Aid After Aircraft Crash in Oceanside

A Marine commuting home from Camp Pendleton raced to the scene of a Cessna single-prop airplane crash near the Oceanside Municipal Airport on Feb. 24. Sgt. Morgan Vohs, an open-water safety craft coxswain with G-7 Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, witnessed the aircraft impact just short of the runway while driving home along Highway 76.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Plane Carrying 2 Crash Lands East of Oceanside Municipal Airport

A light airplane with two men aboard crash landed on the outskirts of Oceanside Municipal Airport Thursday. Both suffered injuries, one of them severe. The single-engine Cessna 208B Caravan came down about 12:45 p.m. It fell just short of the runway on the eastern side of the general-aviation airfield, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Oceanside Police Department.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy