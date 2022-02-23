Police ID 37-Year-Old Man Found Dead Near Freeway Ramp in Mountain View

San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Police Tuesday publicly identified the 37-year-old man found dead near a freeway off-ramp in Mountain View.

The California Highway Patrol received a 911 call just after 5 p.m. Feb. 13 regarding a possibly dead person just off the roadway on southbound Interstate 805 at the 43rd Street off-ramp, said SDPD Lt. Andra Brown.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Abram Santos, of San Diego, face down in the brush. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information or information on events leading up to Santos’ death.

Anyone with information regarding his death is encouraged to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.