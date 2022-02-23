Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson on Bringing Flying Cars, Future of Transportation to State
Arkansas corporations, private investors and the government are coming together in the hopes to make the state a global leader in the future of transportation. Governor Asa Hutchinson joined Cheddar News to relay the council's plans. "I created the Council on Future Mobility to look at expanding drone delivery, to be able to utilize autonomous or driverless vehicles in delivery, and then also to be able to look at the future and whether you can have driverless or flying cars that can be imagined," he said. Hutchinson also stated that the council will take the safety measures needed before bringing along potentially unsafe tech.
