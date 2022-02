If you’re ready to replace one or more major appliances in your home, you’ll probably do your due diligence in researching brands, models, features, and price ranges. But before you set off shopping for that new washer, dryer, or refrigerator, it also pays to research where to buy appliances. Which stores have the best selection? Who has the most knowledgeable salespeople? And who offers speedy delivery and installation, and the best customer service once you’ve purchased?

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO