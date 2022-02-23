How to crack the cryptocurrency code: Expert shares everything to know

Bitcoin went into the mainstream public eye a few years ago, and now draws the attention of everything from Super Bowl advertisers , to Internet scammers.

You probably either invested already and made money, or you are still standing on the sidelines with questions about what the buzz is all about.

ABC7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui spoke to Alameda-based financial planner, Sam Gaeta, to break it all down.

Click the video player above to watch the full interview, and be sure to tune into ABC7 News' new digital streaming show, ABC7@7, broadcast every day at 7 a.m.

Cryptocurrency and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has surged in popularity in recent years by attracting investors towards atypical financial investment options, such as the stock market and real estate.