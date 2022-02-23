ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ahmaud Arbery Day officially recognized on 2nd anniversary of his death

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hfsf3_0eMptXQ200
Jurors Deliberate During Their Second Day In The Ahmaud Arbery Trial In Brunswick Georgia Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

ATLANTA — Ahmaud Arbery Day has been officially recognized in Georgia on the second anniversary of his death, just one day after his killers were found guilty on all counts in the federal hate crime case surrounding Arbery's death.

The Georgia General Assembly passed a resolution on Feb. 2 to permanently declare Feb. 23 as Ahmaud Arbery Day. Several events have been planned throughout the city by friends, family and local leaders to honor his memory.

The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, a mental wellness organization focused on Black men that was founded by Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, will hold a private event at the National Center of Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, at 10:30 a.m. where the organization will announce plans to foster "positivity" in light of the tragic killing.

In the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, where Arbery was killed, a ceremony is planned near the site of his death at 1 p.m., where religious leaders and family will honor his memory and release doves.

A candlelight march is also planned for later that afternoon at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick Ahmaud Arbery mural.

A prayer vigil will be held in Marietta by the Cobb County’s District Attorney's office at 2 p.m. on Marietta Square.

The memorials follow celebrations of justice outside of the federal courthouse in Brunswick, after the guilty hate crime verdict was read against Arbery's three killers.

"We got justice for Ahmaud in the federal and the state," Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, said following the jury's announcement.

Gregory McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan were guilty of being motivated by racial hate, interfering with Arbery's civil rights and attempted kidnapping in Arbery's death.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased down and shot to death by the three men while he was out for a Sunday jog on Feb. 23, 2020, in Brunswick.. All three men have also been convicted in connection with his murder.

Travis McMichael, who delivered the fatal shot, and Gregory McMichael were sentenced to life without possible parole. Bryan, 53, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

ABC News' Nadine El-Bawab and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

For world, Floyd's death was about race. Why not the trials?

For people around the world, the killing of George Floyd was about race. A white police officer, with three other officers nearby, kneeled on the neck of a Black man until he stopped breathing, and protests erupted across the country. Corporations and governments promised change, and a new generation of civil rights leaders rose up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd's civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd's killing. Tou Thao, J....
SAINT PAUL, MN
WGAU

Ex-officer in Breonna Taylor raid said he saw AR-15 fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Brett Hankison said he believed the Louisville officers who raided Breonna Taylor's apartment were taking fire from an AR-15 rifle, which he said prompted him to fire 10 shots into her apartment. Hankison said as much to investigators about two weeks after his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Brunswick, GA
Government
Brunswick, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Tennessee woman accused of stabbing friend in shower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of stabbing her friend in the shower, prosecutors said. Cassidy Ford, 26, of Nashville, was charged Feb. 18 with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to records posted to the Davidson County Clerk’s Office online website. According to prosecutors,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
54K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy