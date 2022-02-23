ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 1.1 million barrels

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 411.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 10% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly...

www.oilandgas360.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Higher barrel of oil price could up Kansas crude production

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are no guarantees in life. But some oil producers say there may be more exploration in Kansas with oil prices where they are now. And that could mean jobs. “It’ll be nice while it lasts from an operator standpoint,” said Chris Toy with Knighton...
WICHITA, KS
LiveScience

What is crude oil?

With the energy crisis roiling the world, sending fuel prices and other costs soaring, you may wonder where your energy comes from. Crude oil, in particular, is a pretty useful substance. Around the world, just over 95 million barrels of the stuff are used every single day, according to Statista, and by 2026, that figure could rise to 104 million barrels.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Oil Products#Oil Refinery#U S Crude Oil#Weekly Crude Oil Storage#Eia
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate inventories

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 11, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory declines of 923,000 barrels for gasoline and 546,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery were down by 2.4 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 200,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended their losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.97 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $92.07 on the New York Mercantile.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures end above $95 a barrel on Russia-Ukraine tensions

U.S. oil futures rallied past $95 a barrel on Monday, settling at their highest since September 2014, with traders closely eying developments tied to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its potential impact on global oil markets. "The possibility of war between Ukraine and Russia has put oil prices on a one-way road higher," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The oil market is very tight and geopolitical tensions over Ukraine has energy traders eyeing a crude price move above the $100 level." West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery rose $2.36, or 2.5%, to settle at $95.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Sept. 3, 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel inventories fall -EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. crude stockpiles rose sharply, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 18 to 416 million barrels, the EIA said, much more than analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 400,000-barrel build.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

World's biggest container lines suspend shipping to Russia

LONDON/COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Reuters) - The world's two biggest container lines on Tuesday temporarily suspended cargo shipments to and from Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, in a further blow to trade with the country. Russia's assault on its neighbour, which Moscow says...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy