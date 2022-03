The Community Foundation of Teton Valley recently welcomed Pam Walker as a new Board member, as well as confirmed new governance and committee roles for existing members. “Great teams are made through the collective and selfless work of individuals committed to a common goal and purpose,” says Tim Adams, Executive Director of the Community Foundation. “By gathering the right people with the skills, background, and passion to help move our mission forward, we consistently round out an all-star team tasked with elevating lives through the power of generosity.”

