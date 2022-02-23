ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

McKennie out 2 months with 2 broken bones in left foot

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPiXg_0eMplY1500
1 of 2

American midfielder Weston McKennie has two broken bones in his left foot and will miss the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers next month.

McKennie got hurt while playing for Juventus in a Champions League second-round, first-leg match at Spain’s Villarreal on Tuesday night. Pervis Estupiñán made a two-leg, sweeping sliding tackle in the 80th minute, and McKennie fell to the field in pain.

McKennie tried to get up, took five hops and fell down again. He needed assistance from two people to leave the field, draping an arm over the shoulder of each.

Juventus said Wednesday that an exam revealed a compound fracture of the second and third metatarsal bones. The club projected his recovery time at about eight weeks, which means he likely will miss the rest of the Serie A season. Juventus closes on May 21 at Fiorentina.

A 23-year-old from Fort Lewis, Washington, McKennie has been among the most impressive players on a U.S. team trying to get back to the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament.

McKennie has nine goals in 31 international appearances, scoring the second goal in November’s 2-0 win over Mexico and getting the go-ahead goal in the chilly Feb. 2 win over Honduras at St. Paul, Minnesota.

The U.S. is second in North and Central America and the Caribbean with 21 points, one point behind Canada and ahead of Mexico on goal difference with three games left. Panama has 17 points and Costa Rica 16.

The top three nations qualify and fourth place advances to a playoff, likely against New Zealand.

The U.S. plays at Mexico on March 24, hosts Panama three days later in Orlando, Florida, and closes at Costa Rica on March 30.

Because of injuries, McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams started together just once before this month, in an exhibition against Ecuador in March 2019. They were all in the lineup for qualifiers this month against El Salvador and Canada, and Pulisic was held out of the starting lineup against Honduras.

Gio Reyna, a candidate to replace McKennie in the starting lineup, was sidelined by a right hamstring injury from Sept. 2 until Feb. 6, and then hurt a leg Sunday in Borussia Dortmund’s match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Dortmund projected Reyna will be able to resume training in two weeks, making it uncertain whether he would be fit for the qualifiers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gianluigi Buffon renews his contract with boyhood club Parma until 2024, which would see the Italian legend play on until he's 46 - just weeks after insisting he could carry on until he's FIFTY!

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon renews his contract with Serie B side Parma until 2024, meaning he will be 46 when his contract expires. The 44-year-old joined his boyhood club Parma having left Juventus last summer until the summer of 2023 originally. The club have announced that the 2006 World Cup...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Pervis Estupiñán
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Manchester United draw with Watford

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has emphasised “we have to play with the players we have available” and that he started Cristiano Ronaldo against Watford after the forward declared himself fully fit.Having played 85 minutes of the 4-2 win at Leeds last Sunday and then all of the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid three days later, Ronaldo was again involved for the full duration on Saturday as United were held 0-0 by Watford at Old Trafford.The contest saw the 37-year-old have an effort ruled out for offside and fail to convert a number of other opportunities.While Ronaldo has scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: FA Cup 5th round begins, Milan derby in Italy

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. The fifth round of the FA Cup begins with Manchester City among three Premier League teams facing second-tier opposition. City, the Premier League champion and six-time FA Cup winner, is away to Peterborough, which is in last place in the Championship. Crystal Place hosts Stoke while Tottenham visits Middlesbrough, which eliminated Manchester United in the last round. The last 16 is played over three days, with Liverpool and Chelsea in action on Wednesday. In the Premier League, Burnley can climb out of the relegation zone with a home win over Leicester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Canada#El Salvador#American#Juventus#The Serie A Season
ESPN

Gianluigi Buffon signs new Parma deal to keep playing past 46th birthday

Former Italy international Gianluigi Buffon is set to sign a new contract at Parma which will keep him at the club past his 46th birthday, sources told ESPN. Buffon, who started his career with Parma as a 17-year-old in 1995, is Italy's most capped male international footballer with 176 appearances.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
The Guardian

Bundesliga set for a relegation battle royale between some of biggest clubs

This was meant to be the second-tier season to beat them all in Germany, and not just in a domestic context. Schalke and Werder Bremen filling the relegation places in May 2021 meant they joined Hamburg, Hannover, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Nürnberg in Bundesliga 2, before we even get to names such as St Pauli and Dynamo Dresden. This weekend, Werder won a five-goal thriller at Hamburg in the Nordderby to stay top of the table.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

778K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy