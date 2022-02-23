News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: American truckers and people in various vehicles begin “The People’s Convoy” across the United States today protesting government COVID-19 pandemic mandates.
Sources: The People’s Convoy, City of Needles and City of Kingman (Information):. San Bernardino County, California: American truckers and people in various vehicles are participating in “The People’s Convoy” across the United States protesting government COVID-19 pandemic mandates. Picture: WJLA 7 (Courtesy) The convoy are...zachnews.net
Comments / 15