San Bernardino County, CA

News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: American truckers and people in various vehicles begin “The People’s Convoy” across the United States today protesting government COVID-19 pandemic mandates.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSources: The People’s Convoy, City of Needles and City of Kingman (Information):. San Bernardino County, California: American truckers and people in various vehicles are participating in “The People’s Convoy” across the United States protesting government COVID-19 pandemic mandates. Picture: WJLA 7 (Courtesy) The convoy are...

Venus Gonzalez
2d ago

And you think by doing this protest convoyed it’s going to change the rules it will never change don’t you realize how many people have died thousands behind the Covid just get vaccinated it’s no different than you getting vaccinated when you were a child in order to go to school your mama how to vaccinate you stop all of this it’s not gonna make anything change not gonna make anything any better it is what it is get used to it this is going to be your life if either you choose to wear a mask you choose to protect yourself that is your choice you make but protesting like this it’s not gonna make it any better and it’s not gonna change the law it’s not gonna change the rules and don’t you people have jobs you can take all this time away and do all of this I just think it all needs to stop

#County Road#United States#The People S Convoy#Flccc#Godspeak Church
