Optus Enterprise has announced the launch of a new 5G led Innovation Program, designed to bring enterprise, SMBs and startups together. With the cumulative impact of 5G technology over the decade estimated at $130bn of extra economic activity, the program aims to identify, test and explore future-state 5G use cases and how they can apply to business, Government and community life today and in the years to come.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO