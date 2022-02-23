‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes Are in the Disney+ Series?

Over a decade and a half later, The Proud Family is finally back. This February marks the premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+’s sequel series to the Disney Channel cartoon and the long-awaited third season. Penny Proud is back in the house, and she’s not leaving anytime soon.

The Proud Family first premiered in September of 2001 and ran until 2005. Quickly, it gained an audience for its sharp humor paired with its loving portrayal of the American family. Bruce W. Smith’s show always understood that nothing is as wonderful or as infuriating as family. Wondering when you can expect new adventures from Penny, Trudy, Oscar, and Suga Mama? We have your back.

How Many Episodes Are in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder?

Altogether, there will be 10 episodes in this new installment of The Proud Family. Considering the first season had 21 episodes and the second had 31, here’s hoping there’s going to be a Season 2 for Louder and Prouder.

When Do New Episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Premiere?

We’re starting this show off with a bang. The first two episodes of the new Proud Family will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 23. New episodes typically land on Disney+ at 3/2c a.m., so look for them first thing in the morning.

Wondering when you can watch the full season? We have you covered. Assuming there are no delays, here’s when you can expect to see new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder:

Episode 1: Wednesday, February 23

Episode 2: Wednesday, February 23

Episode 3: Wednesday, March 2

Episode 4: Wednesday, March 9

Episode 5: Wednesday, March 16

Episode 6: Wednesday, March 23

Episode 7: Wednesday, March 30

Episode 8: Wednesday, April 6

Episode 9: Wednesday, April 13

Episode 10: Wednesday, April 20

Who’s in the Cast of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder?

Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar are back to create and executive produce this new installment. But who can you expect from the original cast? Kyla Pratt (Penny), Karen Malina White (Dijonay), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey), and LaCienega (Alisa Reyes) are back to form the squad. As for Penny’s family, Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), Tommy Davidson (Oscar), and Cedric the Entertainer (Bobby Proud) are returning. Also back is Raquel Lee who voices the wonderfully threatening Gross Sisters.

But who’s new? Bresha Webb and Aiden Dodson are replacing Tara Strong as the voices of the babies BeBe and CeCe. EJ Johnson has replaced Phil LaMarr as the new and improved Michael. This latest batch of episodes will also include four brand new characters: Maya, KG, Barry, and Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins. Maya (Keke Palmer) is a 14-year-old activist who is new to town. KG (A Boogie) is her calmer brother, and Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter voice their adoptive fathers.

Is There a Trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder?

There certainly is. Scroll above and bask in the revamped nostalgia. Plus listening to “Proud Family” is literally never a bad time.

