‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes Are in the Disney+ Series?

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
 3 days ago
Over a decade and a half later, The Proud Family is finally back. This February marks the premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+’s sequel series to the Disney Channel cartoon and the long-awaited third season. Penny Proud is back in the house, and she’s not leaving anytime soon.

The Proud Family first premiered in September of 2001 and ran until 2005. Quickly, it gained an audience for its sharp humor paired with its loving portrayal of the American family. Bruce W. Smith’s show always understood that nothing is as wonderful or as infuriating as family. Wondering when you can expect new adventures from Penny, Trudy, Oscar, and Suga Mama? We have your back.

How Many Episodes Are in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder?

Altogether, there will be 10 episodes in this new installment of The Proud Family. Considering the first season had 21 episodes and the second had 31, here’s hoping there’s going to be a Season 2 for Louder and Prouder.

When Do New Episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Premiere?

We’re starting this show off with a bang. The first two episodes of the new Proud Family will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 23. New episodes typically land on Disney+ at 3/2c a.m., so look for them first thing in the morning.

Wondering when you can watch the full season? We have you covered. Assuming there are no delays, here’s when you can expect to see new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder:

  • Episode 1: Wednesday, February 23
  • Episode 2: Wednesday, February 23
  • Episode 3: Wednesday, March 2
  • Episode 4: Wednesday, March 9
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, March 16
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, March 23
  • Episode 7: Wednesday, March 30
  • Episode 8: Wednesday, April 6
  • Episode 9: Wednesday, April 13
  • Episode 10: Wednesday, April 20

Who’s in the Cast of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder?

Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar are back to create and executive produce this new installment. But who can you expect from the original cast? Kyla Pratt (Penny), Karen Malina White (Dijonay), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey), and LaCienega (Alisa Reyes) are back to form the squad. As for Penny’s family, Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), Tommy Davidson (Oscar), and Cedric the Entertainer (Bobby Proud) are returning. Also back is Raquel Lee who voices the wonderfully threatening Gross Sisters.

But who’s new? Bresha Webb and Aiden Dodson are replacing Tara Strong as the voices of the babies BeBe and CeCe. EJ Johnson has replaced Phil LaMarr as the new and improved Michael. This latest batch of episodes will also include four brand new characters: Maya, KG, Barry, and Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins. Maya (Keke Palmer) is a 14-year-old activist who is new to town. KG (A Boogie) is her calmer brother, and Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter voice their adoptive fathers.

Is There a Trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder?

There certainly is. Scroll above and bask in the revamped nostalgia. Plus listening to “Proud Family” is literally never a bad time.

Watch The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+

CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Anthony Anderson Knows Exactly Which Black-ish Actor He'd Like To See In Crime Drama Revival

The Law & Order revival is almost here, meaning longtime fans of the crime drama will soon be seeing some of their favorite detectives back on the screen along with fresh faces. Among those returning is Anthony Anderson, who portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard towards the end of the original run. His return comes after he wrapped the final season of popular comedy black-ish, and now Anderson is revealing just who out of his co-stars he would love to see in the crime drama revival.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds’: Series Reboot “Alive & Well” At Paramount+

Paramount+ is still on track with its reboot of classic procedural Criminal Minds. This comes despite reports last summer, stirred by comments by series star Paget Brewster, that the project might have been dead at the streamer. Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share on that soon but it is alive and well.” Clemens, who took on her new role at the streamer last summer, in addition to running Paramount Television Studios, said that the delay of the reboot was down to the executive shuffle at the...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Rookie Spin-Off Ordered To Pilot at ABC

Niecy Nash (“Reno 9-1-1,” “Claws”) is set to guest star as Simone Clark in two embedded pilot episodes of the ABC police drama “The Rookie” from eOne and ABC Signature. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Her episodes set the stage for a potential untitled spinoff next season allowing the franchise to expand beyond the Los Angeles Police Department. “The Rookie” and the spinoff will exist in the same universe, allowing characters to move back and forth.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Where are the stars who left Grey's Anatomy now?

Grey's Anatomy fans are eagerly awaiting for return of the show's 18th season in February, with lead actress Ellen Pompeo continuing her role as Dr Meredith Grey. But what about the other stars who have left the series? Having been on screens for nearly two decades, the medical drama has seen plenty of cast members come and go over the years. From Patrick Dempsey to Katherine Heigl find out what the actors who have left the hit series are up to now...
TV & VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

‘Law & Order’ Actress Mariska Hargitay Was Born to Be a Star! See Photos of Her Hollywood Transformation

Born into a famous family, Law & Order actress Mariska Hargitay was destined to be a star early on. The daughter of actress Jayne Mansfield and bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay stepped onto the acting scene in 1985’s The Ghoulies. It was only just the beginning of Mariska’s transformation in Hollywood to become one of the biggest stars on primetime television.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘General Hospital’: Tanisha Harper Takes Over Jordan Ashford Role in ABC Soap

Tanisha Harper, an actress who has recently appeared in series such as Dollface and Hacks, has joined ABC‘s long-running daytime soap-opera General Hospital. According to Deadline, Harper will star in a series regular role as Port Charles police commissioner Jordan Ashford, replacing Briana Nicole Henry, who exited the series last year. Harper marks the third actress to play the Jordan Ashford role, having been initially portrayed by Vinessa Antoine from March 14, 2014 to September 7, 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1 Lone Star’: Here’s Why Lisa Edelstein Is Leaving the Show

Fox series 9-1-1 Lone Star is a spinoff of the original 9-1-1 series set in Austin, Texas. The firefighter drama features an all-star cast with guest appearances from the likes of Liv Tyler along with mainstay actors including Rob Lowe who plays Owen Strand and his onscreen son, T.K. played by Ronen Rubenstein. In Season 2 of the series, 9-1-1 Lone Star introduces viewers to Owen’s ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, Gwyn Morgan played by Lisa Edelstein.
AUSTIN, TX
Decider.com

