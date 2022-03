By 2025, the global online delivery apps market is expected to reach $100 billion. The app's creators must be able to create a long-term revenue stream for the app. The primary source of cash for app creators is advertising if the software is free. The more people use the app, the more money we'll make from it. Using this method, an application that is free can make a fortune. The most innovative marketing strategies, a mobility service provider is offering an update to their free app that allows users to access a premium version of their app.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO