MoDOT: mid-Missourians should expect travel disruptions from sleet/snow

The snow that will be passing through in the beginning of the work week will be the most significant we have seen in a few months. Blowing snow and brief whiteout conditions are almost guaranteed with this snow event. You will need extra time driving as a result. The mix Monday night will result in icy spots for Tuesday as temperatures cool off overnight from Monday morning. Ice will likely be more consistent south of I-90 where the mix and freezing rain will be more consistent, but those who live north of I-90 will still have icy spots on roads. There will also be more snow north of I-90 than south of it, creating more blowing snow and slushy spots. Tuesday will be when these conditions are at their greatest, when the highest snowfall is expected. If you have to do long travel during this time frame and cannot get around it, you may want to consider a hotel.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO