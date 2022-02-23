ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoDOT: mid-Missourians should expect travel disruptions from sleet/snow

By Brian Hauswirth
939theeagle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews are recommending that mid-Missourians be prepared to head home early Wednesday and to delay or postpone travel tomorrow. MoDOT chief safety officer Becky Allmeroth says any amount of...

939theeagle.com

