The New York Yankees and all of baseball have now entered its 88th day of the dragging on negotiations to achieve a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that expired on December 1, 2021. During the first half of the postseason, the sides showed no urgency in getting anything done. But, now, in the last weeks, there has been a flurry of activity. Some of that activity has been somewhat encouraging, but the sides are still far apart on some major issues.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO